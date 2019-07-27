Southern Indiana hospital has new tool for breast cancer patients

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - One southern Indiana hospital has a new tool for breast cancer patients.

Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes said its now offering heart radiation treatment.

It's for breast cancer patients who receive radiation to their left breasts.

These patients are often at risk of increased cardiac morbidity and mortality in their lifetime.

The new technique is called deep inspiration breath hold.

During radiation, patients will take a deep breath and hold it while radiation is being delivered.

This helps to avoid radiation close to the heart.

Good Samaritan officials said the hospital is the only one in the area to offer this treatment.