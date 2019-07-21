DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana woman is dead after a single vehicle crash.
It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, just off of Highway 57 near Division Line Road.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Kimberly Petty left the roadway in her pickup truck and hit a tree.
Petty was pronounced dead at the scene.
Related Content
- Southern Indiana woman killed in single vehicle crash
- Loogootee man killed in single-vehicle crash
- Cumberland County woman killed in single-vehicle crash
- Five hurt in southern Vigo County single-vehicle crash
- Young woman killed in single car accident
- One person sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash
- Single vehicle crash in Terre Haute under investigation
- One person airlifted after single-vehicle Parke County crash
- Rockville man in stable condition after single-vehicle crash
- Two ejected from uCabbi taxi in single-vehicle I-70 crash
Scroll for more content...