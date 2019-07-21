Clear

Southern Indiana woman killed in single vehicle crash

A southern Indiana woman is dead after hitting a tree head on Sunday morning. The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said it happened just off of Highway 57.

Posted: Jul 21, 2019 11:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A southern Indiana woman is dead after a single vehicle crash.

It happened around 10 a.m. Sunday morning, just off of Highway 57 near Division Line Road.

The Daviess County Sheriff's Department said Kimberly Petty left the roadway in her pickup truck and hit a tree.

Petty was pronounced dead at the scene.

