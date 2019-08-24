Clear

South Vermillion's soccer teams and spectators dedicate new field

As fall sports begin, one Wabash Valley school is breaking in a brand new field. It's a project that's taken more than a year to finish. Many say it's going to be a huge benefit for the athletes.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:38 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) --  If you're an athlete, or even used to be one, you know how great it feels to play on your home field.

South Vermillion's girls and boys soccer teams have a place to call home.

This is Logan MacLaren's senior season.

He's a midfielder for the south vermillion boys soccer team.

Maclaren and his teammates said they're super stoked to be on their new field this year!

"It's going to be surreal. I don't know what I'm going to think my nerves are going to be getting to me probably," said MacLaren. 

Before the team had to play their games on the football field, and practice on the baseball field.

Saturday, spectators helped the teams dedicate the new field.

Both the girls and boys teams played.

The project took nearly 18 months to finish.

It costs roughly $1.5 million. 

Maclaren says everyone loves the way it's turned out

"I love it that we got to have this field especially for my last year and I love it for all these freshman and underclassmen," said MacLaren. 

Athletic director Tim Terry says he wants to make sure his athletes succeed on the playing field.

Terry believes having a home field allows the athletes to build important chemistry.

"This is their place they don't have to go and share it and they've never had that luxury until now"

Maclaren told me this field is exactly what his team needed to start bringing in the championships.

"We can just focus on our craft and we don't have to worry about anything else or whatever anyone else has to say," said MacLaren. 

South Vermillion is also expanding its gym.

It'll give athletes another place to workout during the winter.

