South Vermillion's football team works to tackle childhood cancer

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local football teams will work to tackle childhood cancer.

Normally, the local high school football season supports the local 'P.S. We Love You Fund.'

Money collected at games benefits childhood cancer testing and research.

The South Vermillion head football coach and his wife founded the group in honor of their son.

Unfortunately, they canceled the 'Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign' this year due to COVID-19, but the South Vermillion team still wanted to help.

"It just makes me proud, to be proud of this community. Just knowing that while everything has been about the coronavirus, people haven't forgotten about other things going on in our world," Molly Barrett told us.

The game takes place on Friday night at South Vermillion. Kick-off starts at 7 pm.

If you can't make it to the game, click here to donate.