SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) - After talk of delaying the start of school last week, South Vermillion students will go back to school Monday, as originally scheduled.

There was an emergency meeting last week to discuss pushing back the start date.

This was because coronavirus cases in the county were climbing.

Superintendent Dave Chapman said he wanted to move the first day of school to August 19th.

The board ultimately decided not to make changes to the start date.