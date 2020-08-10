South Vermillion students head back to school for in-person learning

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- School is back for some in the Wabash Valley.

This isn't how Makenzie Foster pictured her last first day of high school.

"There was definitely uncertainty that we would even be here so I'm glad to be back," said Foster.

Foster told News 10 she hasn't been inside her school since March 13th.

"I feel very safe because I know the administration has taken the rights steps to like keep the students safe and I know that's their number one priority," said Foster.

Each school is under strict health guidelines for COVID.

"Obviously you have to put your mask on before you enter the doors. so I'll come in through these doors and head down this hallway," said Foster. The school has arrows in place directing traffic.

Certain areas like lockers are closed off. Instead, students carry their backpacks with them throughout the day.

"It's just so much better to be here than to try and do it online," said Kim Terry, a science teacher at the high school.

In the classrooms, teachers can decide if masks will be worn or not.

Terry said everything that's touched is cleaned.

"We can make a much better connection with the students if we're here with them, of course, it would be great to be back to normal but we've got to do what we've got to do so we can be here so the kids can keep learning," said Terry.

Foster said it's going to be a long year, but she's positive they can make it through.

"I think we're going to do everything we can to make it as normal as possible and just take it each day at a time," said Foster.

School leaders say the first day back went smoothly at all five schools.