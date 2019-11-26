Clear

South Vermillion schools placed on short precautionary lock down as police searched for an armed suspect

Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps says they were searching for an armed and wanted person south of Saint Bernice.

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some schools in Vermillion County went on a quick lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

Because it was so close to school release time, the sheriff's office asked for a lockdown at South Vermillion schools.

About 10-15 minutes later, police found the wanted person, allegedly with a loaded handgun and several knives.

Police said they will release more information on the suspect in that incident later in the day.

