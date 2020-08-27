South Vermillion school corp. gets $246,000 state tech grant

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Nowadays Zoom is how many students tune into school.

Since this is the new classroom, South Vermillion school leaders are making sure they're giving their kids the best education with new tech gear.

The school corporation received $246,000 from the Governor's Emergency Education Relief fund. It's money through the Federal CARES Act.

The district plans to buy Windows and Chromebooks, MiFi WiFi hot spots for students, and MacBooks for teachers.

School leaders say this will help them reach students while they're at home.

We spoke with Melanie Beaver. She's the director of curriculum for the corporation.

Beaver said technology is important now more than ever. That's why they're staying on top of making sure students have what they need at the click of a button.

"Every device has a timeline for its efficacy and we're aware of that. And so as our devices are aging and as the demand for them is increasing we have to respond to that," said Beaver.

Next, school leaders will have a meeting to determine how much of each piece of equipment they'll need to buy.