South Vermillion grad works to help healthcare workers with PPE

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One South Vermillion High School graduate is working to help healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nathanial Davis is a sophomore at Purdue University.

He recently met up with his former principal from South Vermillion High School. He's using their 3D printing equipment to make facemasks.

He worked with local health officials to approve the design.

In addition to protecting the nose and mouth...the design would also protect the eyes.

Davis also donated some to the food production crew at South Vermillion.