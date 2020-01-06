CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - South Vermillion welcomed Parke Heritage to town. The Wildcats faced Parke Heritage in a Banks of the Wabash Championship rematch from a month ago. Junior Connor Davis finished with 33 points for the visiting Wolves in a 63-53 win over South Vermillion.
Related Content
- South Vermillion Vs. Parke Heritage
- South Vermillion community holds Veterans Day program
- Golden Apple: South Vermillion's Erika Stepp
- Goodbye Rockville and Turkey Run, hello Parke Heritage
- Parke Heritage in final preparations for school to begin
- South Vermillion High School offering 'sensory sensitive' show
- South Vermillion High School's band celebrates a state championship
- South Vermillion's soccer teams and spectators dedicate new field
- Construction continues on $4.5 million gym at South Vermillion
- Students at South Vermillion honor veterans in ceremony
Scroll for more content...