South Vermillion Schools makes the move back to eLearning

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation says it will move back to eLearning.

On Starting December 9, all South Vermillion Community Schools students will do at-home learning.

Officials expect this to last through December 18.

The school corporation says this is due to the high risk spread in Vermillion County along with the high absentee rate.

Below you will find more information on meals and wireless internet access from the South Vermillion School Corporation:

Meals for students

"As we head back into eLearning, we are excited to announce that we've added 4 new meal distribution sites. We will continue to serve meals from SV Middle School, Central, Van Duyn and Ernie Pyle from 10-12. You may also pick-up meals at Hillsdale Firehouse and Universal Post Office from 10-10:45 or Dana Firehouse and Blanford Park from 11-12. SV students and siblings (18 and under) are allowed 1 meal pick up per day. Each bag will contain breakfast and lunch. SV cafeteria managers and staff wish you all a happy holiday season and a healthy start to the new year."

Wireless internet access

"Wifi hot spots will be available at the remote food distribution sites (Blanford, Dana, Hillsdale, Universal) 12/9-12/18 for students."