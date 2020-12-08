Clear

South Vermillion Schools makes the move back to eLearning

The school corporation says this is due to the high risk spread in Vermillion County along with the high absentee rate.

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 2:24 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation says it will move back to eLearning.

On Starting December 9, all South Vermillion Community Schools students will do at-home learning.

Officials expect this to last through December 18.

The school corporation says this is due to the high risk spread in Vermillion County along with the high absentee rate.

Below you will find more information on meals and wireless internet access from the South Vermillion School Corporation:

Meals for students

"As we head back into eLearning, we are excited to announce that we've added 4 new meal distribution sites. We will continue to serve meals from SV Middle School, Central, Van Duyn and Ernie Pyle from 10-12. You may also pick-up meals at Hillsdale Firehouse and Universal Post Office from 10-10:45 or Dana Firehouse and Blanford Park from 11-12. SV students and siblings (18 and under) are allowed 1 meal pick up per day. Each bag will contain breakfast and lunch. SV cafeteria managers and staff wish you all a happy holiday season and a healthy start to the new year."

Wireless internet access

"Wifi hot spots will be available at the remote food distribution sites (Blanford, Dana, Hillsdale, Universal) 12/9-12/18 for students."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Mostly cloudy and cool
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newly discovered surveillance footage may reveal answers for unsolved murder

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Fire safety during the holidays, especially for newer homes

Image

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sun. Light breeze. High: 41°

Image

ISU WBB 12-7-20

Image

Local bank gives back with its second annual Week of Giving

Image

Rose-Hulman wraps up in-person learning for the year

Image

Knox County COVID-19 surge

Image

Family speaks after Vigo County Jail inmate dies

Image

Monday evening forecast

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

${article.thumbnail.title}

BOP resuming inmate visitation next month as cases climb at FCC

Image

Spiritual advisor says Keith Nelson is resigned to fact he will be executed Friday

Image

Reminder: Tax Day is July 15th

${article.thumbnail.title}

Terre Haute Children's Museum opens Thursday

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 796264

Reported Deaths: 14214
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook3326937018
DuPage51051850
Will43192621
Lake40932683
Kane34854504
Winnebago20645300
Madison16348287
McHenry15618175
St. Clair15140280
Champaign1178870
Sangamon11183121
Peoria10331148
Kankakee9406123
McLean939461
Rock Island9314170
Tazewell7859132
Macon7015151
Kendall696757
LaSalle6885153
DeKalb554651
Adams507157
Vermilion451363
Boone422740
Whiteside4077142
Williamson406091
Clinton364965
Coles354764
Ogle321549
Effingham316331
Grundy314726
Knox314585
Henry300924
Jackson298839
Marion279867
Stephenson268342
Randolph256428
Macoupin254727
Livingston251541
Morgan244950
Monroe235348
Franklin234432
Bureau233855
Lee221742
Jefferson215063
Woodford206532
Christian205647
Fayette204140
Logan200926
Iroquois192735
Fulton172215
McDonough169944
Shelby153827
Douglas151019
Jersey149625
Montgomery132520
Union132029
Lawrence127914
Perry127633
Crawford123516
Saline123331
Bond120512
Warren120024
Jo Daviess117921
Carroll116227
Cass112224
Pike110532
Hancock105717
Wayne103435
Moultrie101811
Clay99423
Edgar96017
Greene94034
Richland92721
Clark88021
Ford87327
Piatt8625
Mercer86014
Washington8483
Johnson80710
Mason79927
Jasper72912
Cumberland72821
White71212
Massac70810
Wabash7069
De Witt68718
Menard5542
Pulaski4672
Marshall4597
Hamilton4374
Schuyler3702
Brown3486
Stark3317
Henderson3303
Unassigned3090
Calhoun2941
Alexander2764
Putnam2680
Edwards2664
Scott2650
Gallatin2233
Hardin1662
Pope1271
Out of IL110

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 387278

Reported Deaths: 6284
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion52737919
Lake32448495
Allen22138354
St. Joseph20139262
Elkhart19604256
Hamilton16947186
Vanderburgh11730140
Tippecanoe1106438
Porter9976100
Johnson8481182
Hendricks8048169
Vigo7253114
Monroe639559
Madison6313129
Clark616587
Delaware5904110
LaPorte5637109
Kosciusko542851
Howard461682
Bartholomew413168
Warrick391277
Wayne3891101
Floyd386380
Marshall364852
Grant356957
Hancock352167
Cass339932
Noble314350
Boone312456
Henry302142
Dubois298234
Jackson290738
Morgan287047
Dearborn277033
Shelby239463
Gibson238538
Clinton229025
DeKalb228038
Knox226327
Lawrence224353
Wabash209627
Adams209326
Miami207820
Montgomery192530
Daviess187855
Jasper187617
Ripley184527
Harrison183826
Steuben183516
Whitley176717
Fayette174540
LaGrange169136
Huntington168912
White166624
Putnam165333
Decatur160446
Wells155239
Randolph152525
Jefferson151620
Clay150627
Posey147022
Scott140927
Greene132954
Jay124518
Sullivan122218
Jennings119518
Starke115328
Fountain107310
Fulton105420
Spencer10299
Washington9849
Perry94421
Carroll88713
Franklin87128
Orange84528
Owen84013
Vermillion83414
Parke8106
Rush7288
Tipton72729
Blackford70218
Newton66516
Pike65021
Pulaski56121
Benton5043
Brown4786
Martin4336
Crawford4062
Union3192
Switzerland3185
Warren3173
Ohio2697
Unassigned0298