South Vermillion School Corporation holds hot dog drive-thru for its students

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The South Vermillion School Corporation made sure kids had a meal on Wednesday. The superintendent and staff handed out hot dog lunches.

The superintendent says it is all in a way to keep students and teachers connected while away from school.

"I think you're seeing here...it's bringing out the best, not only from the school standpoint - the staff, the volunteers working to put this together, but the students and teachers getting to see their parents," Superintendent Dave Chapman said.

The Clinton McDonald's also donated meal coupons.