After a series of surveys, South Vermillion Schools work to make improvements

SOUTH VERMILLION, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local school corporation is partnering up with a consulting firm called Administrators Assistance to help the school corporation grow more. The group is going to conduct multiple surveys with students, staff, and community members.

Superintendent of South Vermillion Community Schools, Dave Chapman, told News 10 this has been many months in the making.

In fact, he said the district brought in the firm last January. However, because of COVID-19 plans had to be put on hold.

Now the district is back to where it started.

School leaders said they couldn't be happier to get the consultation process underway.

Chapman said surveys are being sent to staff, students, and different community members.

He said the surveys will help the school corporation get a better idea of where they are and where they can go in the future.

Chapman said, "Just to get an objective point of view, we think that's important for somebody to come in and say here's where we're at, here's what we're doing, how can we do our job a little more effectively."

Once the surveys are complete Administrative Assistance will give its recommendations on what the district can do to improve.

The school board will take the feedback into consideration and put together a plan.

The school corporation is focusing on improving facilities, finding a way better way to better utilize its staff, and how to improve its technology.

Chapman said the changes will be small at first then there will be many steady improvements as time progresses.

He said, "We're looking at a five-year plan for the most part. We're targeting pretty much 2025 to have in place what we want our school corporation to be like."

Chapman told News 10 this plan is in place not only for the kids but the community as well.

He said overall he wants to be able to give students the best education they can get, so they can thrive later on in life.

Chapman said, "What we want to be able to do is offer the students something a little bit more than just the run-of-the-mill instruction. We want to provide them the best opportunities that they can have to be successful after they leave high school."

Chapman said the surveys should be completed sometime this summer.

He told us this will help improve the lives of many for years to come.