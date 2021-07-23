South Vermillion Community School Corporation Prepares for 2021-2022 School Year

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As of July 1st, the Indiana Department of Health is allowing all Indiana schools to make decisions at a local level. Since then, South Vermillion Community School Corporation has released its plan for the upcoming school year. News 10 spoke with Superintendent David Chapman about this plan and what it will look like. "Our students who are 12 to 18, who are not vaccinated, we're recommending that they wear masks. Again it is still optional, but we're recommending it for the health and safety of everyone," said Chapman. The school has received some concern about those students under the age of 12 because they aren't yet eligible for the vaccine. Superintendent Chapman says that they will continue to follow last year's protocol about social distancing when in the classroom, at lunch, and during recess.