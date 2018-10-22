Clear
South Vermillion High School's band celebrates a state championship

The South Vermillion High School marching band won its first ever state championship.

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:29 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLINTON Ind. (WTHI)- South Vermillion High School has a reason to celebrate! The high school's marching band won it's first ever state championship on Saturday. 

They played their winning performance for the entire high school Monday afternoon. 

Rachel Chubb, a member of the band said she has been a part of the program since their first competition and is so proud of how far they have come over the years.

Not only was this the first state championship for the marching band, but the first ever state title for the high school.

Erika Stepp, South Vermillion's band director, now has a state title and a Golden Apple award under her belt. 

Stepp won the Golden Apple award in 2018. 

Stepp has only been teaching for five years but has already made an impact on the growing music program. 

