VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students and staff at one local high school will soon have the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

A drive-thru clinic will be open to all of the students and staff at South Vermillion High School.

Students and staff can stop in for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on July 12 and their second dose on August 2. The times are from 9 am to noon on both days.

If you plan to go, make sure you register here and bring your ID with you.