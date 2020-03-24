South Vermillion High School to host drive-thru hot dog lunch

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We want to remind South Vermillion students about an opportunity to receive a meal on Wednesday.
There will be a drive-thru style hot dog lunch at the high school. It is happening from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
This is for South Vermillion students up to the age of 18.
This opportunity is considered essential - so you can leave the house for it.
