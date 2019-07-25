South Korean Rose-Hulman students receive tour of WTHI's studio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 received some special guests into our newsroom on Thursday.
Students from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology stopped by
They received a tour of our building.
The students are engineering students from South Korea.
They are taking part in a four-week program that teaches them about engineering and American culture.
