South Bend fire chief picked as new Indiana fire marshal

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The South Bend fire chief is becoming Indiana’s new state fire marshal.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday that he was appointing Stephen Cox to head the agency that investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces safety codes in public buildings.
Cox has been South Bend’s fire chief since 2012 and has been with that department in roles including firefighter and paramedic for 26 years. He also was an Army combat medic during the 1990-91 Persian Gulf War with Iraq.
Cox replaces Jim Greeson, who retired last month after 11 years as fire marshal. Cox takes over his new position Oct. 21.
Holcomb says Cox will bring “great experience, leadership and vision” to the position.
