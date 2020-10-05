A local shelter is ready to take on new residents

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Out of caution Bethany House in Terre Haute took a pause on accepting new people when the pandemic began.

Bethany House is a homeless shelter in Terre Haute. It's operated by Catholic Charities.

Now, they've come up with new guidelines to protect their staff, volunteers, and the people who need help.

News 10 checked out some of the safety measures being put in place.

We talked with the assistant director Jennifer Buell. She says they've started making calls to people who are on the waiting list for the Bethany house.

Buell says even though you may not be able to get in the same day, it's best to call them right away to get on the waitlist. If you are accepted for the shelter, you will have to quarantine in the house for 14 days. When people are in common areas with others they have to mask up. Only one family or individual can be in the kitchen at the same time. She added all of these measures are to ensure the safety of everyone.

"Once that quarantine time period is up then they, of course, will have more freedom to move about in the house and interact with others who are in there but we just want to make sure that whoever is coming in to reside with us at Bethany House that it is going to be safe for them," said Jennifer Buell.

She says they never closed down Bethany House, they just stopped accepting new people.

If you or somebody you know is seeking shelter, you can contact Catholic Charities for the Bethany House.