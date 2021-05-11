Soon, unemployed Indiana residents will have to show proof they applied for jobs to receive unemployment

Unemployed Hoosiers will soon have to apply for jobs to get unemployment benefits.

It comes as Governor Eric Holcomb signed an executive order on Tuesday.

The order says starting on June 1, those seeking unemployment benefits must actively be looking for a full-time job.

You may remember, the federal government authorized states to waive the work requirements during the pandemic.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development will require a weekly work search report from Indiana help requesting work.