Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant set to hold open interviews

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The new Culver's in Terre Haute is almost open for business.
It's on State Road 46 in front of Meijer.
The owner posted on social media the restaurant will start serving on December 9.
In the meantime - the restaurant is hiring. On Saturday they will have open interviews.
You can stop by the restaurant from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
You need to bring two forms of ID with you.
If you can't make it, you can apply online here.
