Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring

Culver's should be open sometime in the next month - now they need employees.

Posted: Oct 30, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is hiring.

Culver's should be open sometime in the next month - now they need employees.

Crews broke ground in July.

According to its website, they are still hiring for team members, maintenance supervisors. and an assistant manager.

You can learn more here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 43°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 36°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
Windy & Colder. Rain & Possible Snow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch breaks ground on peace chapel, cabins

Image

Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring

Image

One step closer to learning Terre Haute Firefighter's fate with the department

Image

Bloomfield volleyball

Image

West Vigo football

Image

Linton football

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

'...we can hear both sides of the story.' VCSC takes part in a workshop to learn new discipline meth

Image

SMWC off the hook for $42 million in student aid

Image

Berry Global breaks ground on expansion of Wabash Valley plant

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local business thrives during Covered Bridge Festival

${article.thumbnail.title}

Name of woman hit and killed by car near festival vendors released

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU students react to homecoming changes, start "Homecleaning" tradition

Image

Governor declares Indiana Move Over Week