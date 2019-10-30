TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute restaurant is hiring.
Culver's should be open sometime in the next month - now they need employees.
Crews broke ground in July.
According to its website, they are still hiring for team members, maintenance supervisors. and an assistant manager.
You can learn more here.
Related Content
- Soon to open Terre Haute restaurant hiring
- New restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute
- Refugee family opens restaurant in Terre Haute
- New restaurant open for business in downtown Terre Haute
- New sub restaurant confirms plans to open in Terre Haute
- New Terre Haute restaurant set to open next week
- Clay County-based restaurant set to open Terre Haute location
- 'Lunch Mob' invades Terre Haute restaurant
- Terre Haute restaurant hosts Master Sommelier
- Now hiring! Post office holds Terre Haute job fair
Scroll for more content...