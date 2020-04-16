College grads prepare to enter uncertain job market

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – As jobless numbers continue to climb so does concern among soon-to-be college graduates. They’ll be entering the job market at an uncertain time and it has area college career services directors looking for ways to prepare those students virtually.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Indiana State University campuses are deserted right now as students continue their learning at home. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted their final semesters and is now threatening their future as they enter the job market.

ISU Career Services Director Tradara McLaurine says, "There are certain industries that are doing well right now. There are others that we really don't know yet. It's still kind of early to gage the long-term impact of what is going on."

We know the hospitality and travel industries have been hit hard as states tell people to stay home but Rose-Hulman's career center director says other industries are still strong. Cybersecurity, computer science and software engineering are all areas with open positions. He says civil engineers are also still needed because infrastructure projects have not stopped.

Then, there's the need for healthcare workers and supplies.

RHIT Director of Career Services and Employer Relations Scott Tieken says, "There's still medical devices and products that have to be produced so any company that's in the manufacturing environment for medical related products are still recruiting and still have opportunities available and so those areas are continuing to be strong."

Back at ISU, McLaurine says some students are thinking about delaying entry into the job market and instead furthering their education. She's helping students figure out what's best for them right now, and down the road, in the midst of uncertainty.

"Things are changing and rather than give someone false hope or wrong information, I think it's okay to say ‘I don't know’ and we're focusing on preparation until there has been some final data out there that we can act on instead of reacting."

College career centers are focusing on ways to prepare students for virtual interviews and telling them to apply now and often.

Tieken says, "It's important to be in that pipeline now so that when things do turn that you're a candidate that's going to be considered."

Rose-Hulman is offering its first Virtual Career Fair for students on April, 29th. Tieken says 75 companies have registered for the event. That’s compared to 72 companies at the in-person job fair last year.

Indiana State is also offering online resources including a list of local and regional business hiring now.