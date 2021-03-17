Sonka’s Irish Pub in full swing for Saint Patrick’s Day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Sonka’s Irish Pub is in full swing celebrating Saint Patrick’s Day.

The Pub tells News 10 they are happy to be open today, after having to be closed last year.

For the holiday, Sonka’s has a special holiday menu.

They also had an Irish band at the pub as another way to celebrate.

Sonka’s tells News 10 they are glad to be open to serve you!

“So, we’re ready to celebrate just being alive and well… all of us,” Owner, Sandy Boyles-Gillen said.

Owners want to remind you that social distancing will be enforced and you must wear a mask.