One Local Pub stays positive to avoid March Sadness

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Coronavirus concerns sweeping the nation, many are being encouraged to stay inside. March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day plans are being put on hold which is impacting local businesses.

Bars are a popular place to come and enjoy college basketball this time of year. News 10 caught up with Sonka Irish Pub manager Noelle Cress on Saturday. She shared her plan to make sure March Madness doesn't become March Sadness.

Cancelation after cancelation--That's what the Coronavirus pandemic has brought to communities across the country. A time of year which usually brings high anticipation of March Madness, among other sporting events, has been brought to a halt. It's something Sonka Irish Pub's manager Noelle Cress feels just like the rest of us.

"Personally yes, I look forward to March Madness every year," Cress said, "Every time you check your phone, you see a new update something. It's upsetting and unsettling but in two weeks, hopefully, baseball will start up again and it will be good."

Usually, you can see sports on all the televisions in the pub, but now that's not the case. Cress says, though, not to worry. Sonka's will have reruns of March Madness playing, popular music, and even TV shows like The Office to bring some comedic relief. Cress says staff has kept busy and her pub is still the place you can come to escape.

"I don't think that there will be a decline in business at all," Cress said confidently, "We are very fortunate in that sense to have our regulars that come in. They trust us. They know we are doing everything we can to protect them."

As for Saint Patrick's Day, the busiest day of the year at the pub, Cress says Sonka's will still be the place to be. "We published a thing on our Facebook--It's going to be here. Your friends are going to be here," she concluded, "10 AM Tuesday--We'll have a band and everything. We're the only Irish bar in town."

Cress says they are taking every precaution with food prep and sanitation to protect their customers and themselves.