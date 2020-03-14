Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

One Local Pub stays positive to avoid March Sadness

With Coronavirus concerns sweeping the nation, many are being encouraged to stay inside. March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day plans are being put on hold which is impacting local businesses.

Posted: Mar 14, 2020 7:18 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With Coronavirus concerns sweeping the nation, many are being encouraged to stay inside. March Madness and Saint Patrick's Day plans are being put on hold which is impacting local businesses.

Bars are a popular place to come and enjoy college basketball this time of year. News 10 caught up with Sonka Irish Pub manager Noelle Cress on Saturday. She shared her plan to make sure March Madness doesn't become March Sadness.

Cancelation after cancelation--That's what the Coronavirus pandemic has brought to communities across the country. A time of year which usually brings high anticipation of March Madness, among other sporting events, has been brought to a halt. It's something Sonka Irish Pub's manager Noelle Cress feels just like the rest of us.

"Personally yes, I look forward to March Madness every year," Cress said, "Every time you check your phone, you see a new update something. It's upsetting and unsettling but in two weeks, hopefully, baseball will start up again and it will be good."

Usually, you can see sports on all the televisions in the pub, but now that's not the case. Cress says, though, not to worry. Sonka's will have reruns of March Madness playing, popular music, and even TV shows like The Office to bring some comedic relief. Cress says staff has kept busy and her pub is still the place you can come to escape.

"I don't think that there will be a decline in business at all," Cress said confidently, "We are very fortunate in that sense to have our regulars that come in. They trust us. They know we are doing everything we can to protect them."

As for Saint Patrick's Day, the busiest day of the year at the pub, Cress says Sonka's will still be the place to be. "We published a thing on our Facebook--It's going to be here. Your friends are going to be here," she concluded, "10 AM Tuesday--We'll have a band and everything. We're the only Irish bar in town."

Cress says they are taking every precaution with food prep and sanitation to protect their customers and themselves. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Indianapolis
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
Casey
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Brazil
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 28°
Marshall
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 28°
Showers coming to an end
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday Night: Rain continues then turning to mostly cloudy conditions. Low: 31°

Image

Group hosts its annual Table Scapes event

Image

Community members judge Golden Apple Awards

Image

22nd Annual Barstool Open

Image

One Local Pub stays positive to avoid March Sadness

Image

Utilities working to help customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Image

Hospital Restrictions in Place

Image

"I've got over 30 years of educational experience...I've never seen anything like this." An Illinois

Image

Coronavirus cases rise by 3 to 15 in Indiana

Image

Cumberland County resident infected with COVID-19

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man