Son calls for action in father's cold case murder

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A son is calling for action three decades after his father's murder.

We first told you last week about a father's message thirty years after his daughter, Tonya Pickett, was murdered. Now a son has a message of his own about the other person killed in the same incident.

"Someone knows something. Do the right thing and go to the authorities."

Ricky Mustard and his step-daughter Tonya Pickett were murdered on November 18, 1988, in Brazil, Indiana. No one has been convicted of the crimes that took Mustard and Pickett away from their families.

LINK | FATHER SPEAKS FOR FIRST TIME 30 YEARS AFTER DAUGHTER'S MURDER

Shane Mustard is Ricky Mustard's adopted son. He now lives in Oklahoma but spoke with News 10’s Heather Good over the phone about the case.

"Clay County is not a big county and Brazil is not a large community. People talk. Somebody knows something."

He says he and his family were robbed of memories when his father's life was stolen.

"My daughter grew up without a grandfather on that side of the family. The only thing she knows about my dad, her grandfather, is pictures."

Shane Mustard says he thinks there are still people out there with answers.

"I'm sure there's someone out there that does know something. Do the right thing and go talk to the police department or the state police cold case team."

If you have any new information about this case you can contact Brazil Police or Indiana State Police.