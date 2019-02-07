Clear
'Sometimes we're fighting a losing battle because the water comes right back' A locals reaction to the recent weather

One local of West Terre Haute mentions the struggles his family faces during rainy weather.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2019 6:57 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2019 6:57 PM
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.(WTHI)- On this Thursday the rain has been consistent in West Terre Haute.

Rainy weather tends to build up in those areas and create potential flooding risks.

Hobie Robert has lived in the area for 30 years and heavy rain is no stranger to Roberts nor his family.

Roberts brother is often found cleaning up his flooded basement after a rainstorm.

"When it rains the water just goes in their basements and they have to pump the water out. it's just an ongoing problem in West Terre Haute," Roberts said.

Although the rain is a consistent problem for their family, they know exactly what to do to stay prepared.

"Get the pumps out in the basement and run the hoses out to the street and of course sometimes we're fighting a losing battle because the water comes right back," said Roberts.

News 10 rode with JD Kesler today to visit different areas that show a higher risk of flooding.

Kesler is the deputy director of the Emergency Management Agency and he says it's important to get sandbags and prepare ahead of time.

"We staged our sandbags at all of the county base fire departments. we already talked to the highway department..they know to have trucks available for us to haul sand. they're all ready. We're ready for it," said Kesler.

It's important to stay ahead of the weather and keep tracking of when it's coming to the area.

Kesler says if you're worried about potential flooding you should visit the National Weather Service website.

