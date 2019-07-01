'It's pretty scary.... knowing that something like that is in the water,' locals react to CDC warning of fecal parasite found in pools

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Summer heat has officially made its way into the Wabash Valley.

That means many people will be looking to cool off in the pool, but what they may not know is what's hiding in the water.

A new report from the CDC said there's a fecal parasite that can be found in swimming pools.

The CDC said Cryptosporidium can live in properly chlorinated pools for up to seven days because of its high tolerance to chlorine.

That means if you've ingested pool water that contains the parasite, you can become very sick.

The CDC said besides diarrhea, symptoms of Crypto typically include stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and dehydration.

Sarah Martin is a mother and a daycare provider in Terre Haute.

She said it's scary something her kids could be exposed to something like this.

"It's pretty scary. You know you come here... I bring 16 kids from the daycare me and my coworkers, and then you come here expecting to have a good time and then a parasite is in the water. It lays dormant you said for seven days. Knowing that something like that is in the water, and one of your kids could get sick," said Martin.

"So if there's any fecal matter that gets into the pool that is contaminated with it, it's really easy for people to get if they swallow any of the water. Even just a little bit," said Roni Rozina with the Vigo County Health Department.

It is important to note that since 2009, there has only been one death reported, but you can never be too safe.

The warning from the CDC comes after health officials said more than 7,000 outbreaks caused illness between 2009 and 2017.

More than a third of those cases came from swimming pools.

Rozina said in Vigo County, they are taking precautions to make sure everyone is safe this summer.

She said all splash pads and kiddy pools in the county have ultraviolet rays in them to help kill bacteria and parasites like crypto.