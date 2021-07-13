Someone painted the thin blue line between the yellow lines on the road in front of Ferency's THPD memorial

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The loss of Detective Greg Ferency hits hard for so many in our community.

Detective Ferency marks the third line of duty death for the Terre Haute Police Department in 10 years.

Members of the community continue to reach out, showing their support for the Terre Haute Police Department.

In front of Ferency's memorial at the Terre Haute Police Department, between 12th and 13th Streets, a strip of a thin blue line is painted in the middle of the street, between the yellow lines.

News 10 reached out to the Terre Haute City Street Department to see if it was them; they said it wasn't.

This appears to be another way the community is showing their respect for Ferency.

The community is doing what it can to show support for local law enforcement as they laid their brother to rest.

Crew Carwash spent Tuesday morning cleaning law enforcement vehicles - for free.

"We've had quite a few this morning. We opened at 7 am, and they were lined up, to begin with," Brodey McCalister, the GM of Crew Carwash, said.