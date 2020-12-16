Someone left a dog tied up outside of the Clay County Humane Society in wintery conditions - now they want answers

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley humane society says someone left a dog tied up outside of their building in wintery conditions. Now they want answers.

On Wednesday, the Clay County Humane Society said someone driving a dark SUV, maybe a GMC Jimmy or a Chevy Blazer left an elderly dog tied up in their play yard.

The dog was outside in the wintery conditions for at least 12 hours before workers found her. They said the person that left her didn't leave any blankets for the dog.

In the post, the humane society said the dog buried herself to try and stay warm.

If you would like to volunteer, foster, or donate to the Clay County Humane Society, learn how right here.