Some take a look back at the first week of school

The first week of school is complete. Some are looking back at the highs and the lows.

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- As the second week of school is getting ready to start some are taking a look back at last week.

Over 14,000 students started school last week in Vigo County.

Andrew Martin is a junior at West Vigo High School.

He told us the first week of school sets the tone for the rest of the year.

"Just getting into it, a little rock but everything's been going great," said Martin. 

But it all starts with a safe learning environment.

He's noticed some of the changes the school corporation made to ensure students stay safe.

"Our principals take very big precautions to kind of keep us safe while we're there and give our parents kind of that calmness that we're going to be ok," said Martin. 

One of it's upgrades, 17 new buses with stop arms cameras.

The camera's take pictures of drivers who speed past while the buses arms are out.

"This first week just sets the bar. Our number one thing for our students is safety," said Dr. Janel Bonomo, principal of Fayette Elementary School. 

She told News 10 there haven't been any reports about drivers violating the stop arms just yet, which is a good thing.

Bonomo says now that school's back in, folks need to slow down.

"We want to make sure that everyone in our community's aware watch out school's back in session," said Dr. Bonomo. 

Martin said he does in fact feel safe.

He's excited to hit the books Monday morning.

"I'm really just looking to see kind of what our principal has in store and kind of just how things are gonna go this year," said Martin. 

Dr. Bonomo says they look forward to taking data from the first week and using it to shape what beneficial changes they'll add later on during the year.

