Some properties are receiving threatening notes, while others experienced vandalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Several churches and businesses are receiving threatening notes, and some are even seeing property damage. In fact, one local church is still trying to clean off graffiti from its property. Right now, law enforcement is looking into the string of events and trying to catch the culprit.

Jacob Sutton is the Pastor for Immanuel Evangelical Luthern Church here in Terre Haute.

He told News 10 that he, and his staff, have been on high alert this past week because of what they saw on their property.

It started out as a note left on the front door of the church.

That soon spiraled into something else. Sutton told us when he was walking into the church on Sunday morning, someone noticed graffiti on the door.

However, that wasn’t the only place the graffiti was on. The front sign to the church was also vandalized. Sutton also adds that he found a pair of toy handcuffs on the front doors of the church.

Sutton said, "It was a little disconcerting, a little strange to find that on your church sign, and on your church door on Sunday morning."

Sutton told News 10 he has been working with local, and federal law enforcement about what happened.

He said his security footage caught the person in the act, but he wasn't able to tell who it was.

Sutton said everyone at the church is now more aware of their surroundings. He also adds the church is taking all measures to make sure everyone feels safe.

However, even though this event has Sutton cautious, he has faith everything will work out in the end.

Sutton said, "It's just an inconvenience and a defacing of property. But property goes away, these aren't things that are eternal."

We reached to Terre Haute police. They said they are aware of 5 similar incidents involving churches and businesses.

They are investigating and looking for a suspect.

They ask that you always be aware of your surroundings, and report any suspicious activity to them.