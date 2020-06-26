Some places across the US are seeing a spike in cases. What about Vigo County?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Right now in Vigo County there have been 217 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

News 10 spoke with Roni Elder with the Vigo County Health Department on Friday.

We asked her about what's happening locally as Indiana continues to reopen.

Elder said it's about 50/50 whether people are following the guidelines or, not.

She said there hasn't been a recent spike in cases in Vigo County.

In Vigo County, the majority of cases that have been reported are from younger people.

Elder said those are people in their 30's and 40's but these numbers don't mean we're in the clear.

Here is the graph for Vigo County's COVID-19 cases ending June 20. *These graphs are only meant to show the amount of new cases per week and cumulative amount of cases in Vigo County* Posted by Vigo County Health Department on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Elder told us the Health Department has been keeping a close eye on other states where numbers have skyrocketed.

She said if people are not careful, an outbreak could happen right here.

"You should be cautious about the people around you. We really need to remember all the things that have gotten us to this point. We haven't had a huge outbreak in Vigo County and we want to make it out of this without having one," said Elder.