Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

'I think it was used as a way to sort of beat the public back...' People continue to question the jail lawsuit and the plan to build a bigger jail

A meeting with the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has left some people living in Vigo County with more questions than answers. A lot of them are asking more and more questions about the new jail.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:39 PM
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County officials and the people living in Vigo County have been dealing with jail problems for decades. The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana has also been dealing with the problems for decades.

"We were here tonight to talk about with citizens about how it's a multi-pronged problem," Jane Henegar, Executive Director for the ACLU of Indiana said.

Everyone who attended the meeting tonight had a lot of questions about the new jail.

County Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett asked the ACLU if they were going to help the community when it comes to asking leaders for help.

"They've got the information they could offer us and techniques and programs that they could point us to that would help us not reinvent the wheel and get farther down the path toward improvement faster," Spence-Bunnett said.

One thing that stuck out to a lot of people tonight was that some feel like county leaders have used the lawsuit to push for a bigger jail.

"I feel like county leaders have used the ACLU lawsuit kind of as a ploy to convince community members that we have to do this and do it right now," Chris Switzer, County Councilman said. "Clearly, we know we don't have to now and we can take our time as long as we update the judge with what we're doing monthly."

And Councilwoman Lisa Spence-Bunnett said leaders using the lawsuit to take advantage of the community concerns here, but it also concerns her that they didn't take into account all parts of the lawsuit.

"I think it was used as a way to sort of beat the public back. I think that commissioners, in particular in their planning, used the lawsuit as a reason to build a bigger jail and say that the lawsuit was the reason we were building the bigger jail. Without really specifically addressing the other things that were apart of it until way late in the process," she said.

Those other things she's talking about are things like jail staffing to keep up with the number of inmates in the jail.

She said she is going to continue to push and continue to ask questions. 

News 10 reached out to commissioner president Brad Anderson. He said the county has built 2 jails in the past 40 years.

Each one has been overcrowded within the first three to four years. He said their plan for this new jail is them looking toward the future and planning for that. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Hot & Humid
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Summer is here - Chis Piper has the latest forecast

Image

ISU Summer Slam

Image

TH REX

Image

Three Vigo County high schools honored

Image

Vigo County Jail discussed at community forum

Image

Phegley

Image

ETLING SPEAKS TO WVFCA

Image

Locals share their thoughts on legalization of marijuana in Illinois

Image

Police release the name of person at the center of Lawrence County death investigation

Image

Marching band leaders work to keep their team safe in the heat

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Trump won't say if he'll order FBI to investigate Khashoggi's death

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Asst. Police Chief in Brazil arrested for DUI

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father