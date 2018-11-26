Clear
Some of the country's worst roads in Indiana, Illinois

A phone application has put out a new study ranking road conditions by state.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 4:26 PM
Posted By: Lacey Clifton

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It doesn't matter whether you're a regular commuter or an avid traveler. You can probably pinpoint a few bad spots in the road along your route. Now, a phone application has put out a new study ranking road conditions by state.

The data comes from a company called Lvl5. The company creates High Definition maps for self-driving cars.

Lvl5 put together a list of the states with the best and worst road quality. The list is based on images gathered by people driving these roads, and using their application.

In all, Lvl5 has analyzed five million miles of driving in the U.S. The company found Illinois is ranked 6th for bad roads, and Indiana is ranked 3rd.

News 10 caught up with a few drivers to get their thoughts.

Motorist John Tracy shares, "I think the roads are probably better in the East, from my observation. Especially when you come to places like California."

Driver Justin Russell has different thoughts. He explains, "The West has pretty good roads actually. I spent some time out in Wyoming and of course, I've been through Nebraska, and Kansas, and whatnot, they, they have pretty good roads from what I remember."

Illinois' Annual Highway Improvement Program for 2019 has set roughly $1.5 billion dollars for state highway projects, and $735 million for local projects.

As for Indiana, its Next Level Roads initiative is pumping $30 billion dollars over the next 20 years to improve state and local infrastructure.

Lvl5 rated Michigan for having the worst roads in the United States, and Florida for having the best.

To view all 50 states ranked by Lvl5 for road condition, click here.

