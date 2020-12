VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Students in Vigo County have internet connection options for remote learning.

There are WiFi-enabled busses that are located throughout the county.

The units do have usage limits, and sometimes they reach the top. But there's another option - students can also use WiFi from the parking lots of each school building.

These units don't have limits.

