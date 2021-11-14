Some of the Midwest's best runners came to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - This weekend, the Nike Cross Series held its Regional Midwest Championships at LaVern Gibson.

This meet brought thousands of people across several states to the area. This included runners from Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and Missouri.

More than 10 races took place on Sunday ranging from a community 5k to high school championship races.

This Regional meet was one of nine throughout the country.

