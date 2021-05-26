Terre Haute firefighters undergo special training with new equipment

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Firefighters are tasked with quick action and safety during emergencies. It's a skill they're always working to sharpen. Today, Terre Haute firefighters got hands-on experience with new equipment.

Driving around today you may have noticed fire trucks near Hulman Center in downtown Terre Haute.

Firefighters were at the nearby parking garage training for multi-level building response.

Fire station three is upgrading its standpipe equipment. This will help firefighters quickly put out flames in high-rise buildings.

A standpipe is a long pipe that carries water through multiple levels of a building.

This is what captain steve Yelich said most standpipes are found in hotels, high-rise apartments, and other large buildings.

The training included how to pack up the new hose and how to run the new nozzle.

The new equipment will pump out an extra gallon of water. Yelich said this will help put fires out more quickly.

He said, "Stand pipework is a rarity. It's a very high-risk low frequent event, and we're just trying to prepare our department."

Yelich said this training will help the fire department better serve the community.

He said it's especially important to be prepared with so much new development in Terre Haute.