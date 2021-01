TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some in Terre Haute may be without power this evening, which is not great news considering the cold.

We just got new information about a fire in the area of the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Terre Haute.

According to Duke Energy, customers from Cherry street to Ohio street may be impacted and without power for an hour as crews work.

A power company spokesperson says the fire started in the hotel and the smoke moved underground.

Crews are now fixing a bad cable.