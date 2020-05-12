BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local businesses are working to reopen on their timelines.
Tuesday was the first day of dine-in service for the Alabama Bar and Grill in Brazil.
The staff waited a day pat when then could reopen. They wanted to make sure they had everything as safe and organized as possible.
You can still order curbside pickup if you are not comfortable going inside.
Related Content
- Some local restaurants reopen dinings rooms on their own timelines
- With restaurants set to reopen dining rooms, the Vigo County Health Department works to explain guidelines
- A local restaurant is "hurting badly" due to dining closures
- O'Shaughnessy Dining Hall reopens to community
- Amid restaurant dining room closures - Meadows Cafe continues to offer grab and go style lunches for area kids
- Popular Brazil restaurant reopens months after fire
- Riley restaurant reopens under new ownership
- Illinois restaurant reopens after flooding issues
- Indiana restaurants and salons prepare for reopening
- Short timeline for fall color viewing
Scroll for more content...