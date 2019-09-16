Clear

Some local kids receive a special outdoor field trip thanks to a grant

Some local students will have the chance to experience an outdoor field trip this year thanks to an Indiana group.

Posted: Sep 16, 2019 12:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local students will have the chance to experience an outdoor field trip this year thanks to an Indiana group.

It's called the Discover the Outdoors Field Trip Grant Program from the Indiana Natural Resources Foundation.

In total, more than 4,900 children from 67 schools across the state will benefit from it.

Locally, 60 1st grade students from Fuqua Elementary will take a trip to Lieber SRA, 170 6th grade students from Sarah Scott will go to Shakamak State Park, 15 Shakamak students will go to McCormick's Creek State Park, and 60 1st graders from Shoals will travel to Spring Mill State Park.

The grants range from $72-$200 and pay for costs like transportation, program fees, and classroom supplies.

Indiana DNR works to support the program.

Image

