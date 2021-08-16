Some ground-breaking news from Terre Haute First Baptist Church

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some ground-breaking news -Terre Haute First Baptist Church is preparing for a major facility expansion.

Sunday, the church broke ground for the new Family Life Center.

This will enable their multi-year vision of having more space to serve the surrounding community to become a reality.

The project will add to the south end of the existing building.

There will be five gathering spaces, large restrooms with showers, a kitchenette, and a full gym and multi-purpose space.

Senior Pastor John Campbell says the expansion will allow them to begin new partnerships with community organizations like Camp Navigate, the Boy Scouts of America, and many others.

"And so we want to be a church that's outside of our walls, but we're also expanding so that we can provide our community with different opportunities that don't already exist," Campbell said.

The Family Life Center is expected to be completed by Easter in 2022.