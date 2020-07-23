Some counties are still experiencing moderate drought conditions

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley has been fairly dry over the last couple of months. However, most of the area farmers were glad to see this week’s decent rainfall. A lot of the region has been hovering around a 3-5 inch rain deficit. Which means we would need close to 5 inches to get back to normal.

This past weekend a lot of the Wabash Valley, if not all of us, saw decent rainfall accumulations.

Ranging from 1 inch to, in some cases, 7 inches of rain.

So with this recent rainfall, why are portions of our area underneath moderate drought conditions. I spoke with a local farmer and he has high hopes for this season’s yield.

(The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday morning.)

Dwight Ludwig, a Farmer in Clay County, said crops were getting very dry however this past week’s rainfall help out dramatically. Portions of the Wabash Valley are still considered under moderate drought conditions. Ludwig explains how we could use more rain however crops are still holding strong.

"We are definitely hurting for rainfall. But right now I am walking here looking at my field of soy beans and the soil has plenty of moisture right now. The crops are looking great!"

We are in the middle of Summer and a lot of dry and hot weather will be likely. So any rain will be welcomed for all farmers throughout the Wabash Valley. Ludwig says he has no reason to worry about this year’s harvest.

"Right now we are in a pretty good spot. I think we are going to have a pretty bountiful harvest."

Rainfall is always welcomed. However a lot more hot and dry weather could be possible the rest of the season. For now, let’s hope mother nature keeps bringing us the clouds and rain at least 2 days of the week!