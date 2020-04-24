Some businesses in Marshall, Illinois will be able to re-open under extended Stay-at-Home order

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The extended Illinois Stay-at-Home order starts May 1.

But you'll notice some changes with this one. Some businesses will re-open with restrictions.

If you're in public you'll have to wear a face mask you can't have six feet of social distancing.

The governor has extended the list of essential businesses adding greenhouses, garden centers, and animal grooming centers.

Non-essential retailers can also re-open but they have to do business over the phone and online.

Employees at any business will have to wear face masks if they can't socially distance.

News 10 spoke with Dena Porter, owner of Greenbriar Cottage Florist.

She said extending the Stay-at-Home order was a smart move.

"I think it's wise to just tiptoe through it but instead of just going in headfirst. Cause I just feel like it's not under control yet. If people just would pay attention to what they're doing and stay away from other people and wear their masks," said Porter.