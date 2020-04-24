MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- The extended Illinois Stay-at-Home order starts May 1.
But you'll notice some changes with this one. Some businesses will re-open with restrictions.
If you're in public you'll have to wear a face mask you can't have six feet of social distancing.
The governor has extended the list of essential businesses adding greenhouses, garden centers, and animal grooming centers.
Non-essential retailers can also re-open but they have to do business over the phone and online.
Employees at any business will have to wear face masks if they can't socially distance.
News 10 spoke with Dena Porter, owner of Greenbriar Cottage Florist.
She said extending the Stay-at-Home order was a smart move.
"I think it's wise to just tiptoe through it but instead of just going in headfirst. Cause I just feel like it's not under control yet. If people just would pay attention to what they're doing and stay away from other people and wear their masks," said Porter.
Yesterday - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said he would extend the state's stay at home order through the end of May, with some modifications. Do you agree with Pritzker's decision?
Posted by WTHI-TV on Friday, April 24, 2020
Related Content
- Some businesses in Marshall, Illinois will be able to re-open under extended Stay-at-Home order
- Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to extend stay at home order through May 30 - with some modifications
- Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order
- Indiana governor extends virus stay-home order 2 weeks
- Illinois residents react to 'stay-at-home order'
- Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home
- Southern Illinois lawmaker sues governor for stay-home order
- Marshall, Illinois pool nearing completion
- Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to extend state's stay at home order until May 1