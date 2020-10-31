Some businesses in Indiana fear another shutdown could be near

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Business owners in Indiana fear they could be next as they're preparing for possible closures, clinging onto the hope of not having to shut their restaurants and bars down again.

It's taken a few months for Sonka's Irish Pub and Café to recover from the last shut-down.

"It was starting to get rough there for a while. It is a legitimate fear of backtracking again," said Larry Anderson, a manager.

In Indiana and Vigo County, COVID-19 case numbers continue to skyrocket. Local health leaders say if it doesn't get any better, they would have to add further restrictions.

"The biggest fear, is if we go back to curbside we'll do alright for a little while but it's just hard to make ends meet," said Anderson.

It's forced Anderson and others to create a plan. He said if push comes to shove, he will limit seating, and space out tables six feet.

Nearly 20 people work at Sonka's and Anderson said one of the worse things about having to backtrack, would be having to tell their shifts would have to be cut again.

"If people would be smart, and take the precautions that have been advised, we wouldn't be in this situation," said Anderson, "We'll just have to buckle up and do what we did before, hopefully for a shorter period of time. Just be part of the solution, not the problem."