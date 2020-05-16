Checking in with local businesses after week one of welcoming back customers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana is slowly moving closer to the end of Stage 2 of the Indiana Back on Track Plan.

Cheyne O'laughlin said it's starting to feel like a reunion back at Charlie's Pub.

It's better than he expected.

"We've seen so many of our old regulars and good customers coming in and catching up with them seeing how they've been. People I think, are excited to be out eating dinner away from home for the first time in a long time," said O'Laughlin.

O'Laughlin said they're keeping everyone spaced out for social distancing.

Restaurants are open to 50 percent capacity.

Inside they're allowing only 80 people, outside 50.

He said every communal surface is cleaned.

Over at Glendys, shoppers are also getting familiar with the new normal.

"You can't see people smile you only see their eyes but that's about it you know I miss breathing air," said Cindy Cutter. We spoke with her while she was out browsing the shelves.

She's just one of many shoppers practicing social distancing.

Cutter said even though we're still in the thick of the pandemic it's nice to feel somewhat normal again.

"It feels great to be at this store because i've been dying to come here," said Cutter.

Stage 3 of the Back on Track Plan is supposed to start May 24th.

More places will be allowed to re-open under guidelines over the next few weeks.