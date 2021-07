VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Assisted living residents will now be able to receive care right from their doors.

My Mobile MD is a mobile way to offer physician care to those in need.

The mobile unit visits Silver Birch in Terre Haute at least once a week.

Physicians tell us that they offer primary care and chronic care management.

Doctors say this will be a great way to take the burden off of family trying to get residents to appointments.