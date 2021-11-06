TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some areas in Terre Haute are getting an in(tree)guing addition!

Saturday morning TREES Inc. planted 200 trees along Maple Avenue, Locust Street, and over by the ISU stadium.

More than 150 volunteers came out to help with the efforts.

TREES Inc. does this project every Spring and Fall.

Organizers say this is one of the largest tree plantings they've ever had!

"That trees are not there just to look pretty, but they are also there to keep us healthy...because they provide us oxygen and it is important for our bodies as well as our minds," TREES Inc. President Kim Kimbler said.

This is all in an effort to continue its' mission of improving the environmental quality of Terre Haute and Vigo County.