Some area churches prepare to reopen, others wait

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- “We’re really wanting to make sure that we’re able to meet the needs of all the people that choose to come back. We fully understand not everyone wants to come back to church right away,” said Senior Pastor Billy Joe Henry of The Bridge Church.

Religious entities can resume in-person services starting this Friday, May 8. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced in his back-on-track plan guidance for places of worship. In-person services will be different throughout the coming weeks.

Safety measures in place

News 10 talked to several local churches. Below are a few of the safety measures that church leaders described who plan to reopen this Sunday.

Safe spacing in between seats

Offering multiple service times

Cleaning in between services

Limiting what members touch as much as possible

Deep cleaning the facility before reopening

Offering hand sanitizer and masks at the front door

Implementing non-contact greetings

Some reopen, others wait

The Bridge Church of Terre Haute will be offering in-person worship this Sunday.

“We understand that as a church of around 500, we are going to be doing multiple services,” Henry explained.

The church has done a deep cleaning during the closure. They have also used a COVID-19 sanitizing spray to clean the building. Seating has been rearranged to ensure social distancing is in place.

“We have the safe amount of chairs in the building, and once those chairs are filled up then we’re having to tell people please wait for the next service, go get something to eat, come back and we’ll have the second service, and again, we’ll do that for the third service and the fourth service. Whatever we have to do, we will do.”

First Christian Church in Brazil is looking at mid-June before resuming services indoors. The church will be meeting this Sunday through its drive-in service and online. The church is looking at offering an outdoor, social distancing service in the coming weeks.

”We are meant to gather, but we want to accommodate and do it as safely as possible. We think outside and online, like the governor recommended, is the best way to go for the foreseeable future,” said Senior Pastor Chris Gregg of First Christian Church in Brazil.

For in-person services, those 65 and older or who have underlying health conditions are asked to stay home and watch online.

The Bridge Church says online services will continue to remain available.

"There's going to be people who just don't feel comfortable in getting out, and we encourage you, if that's you and you feel safe at home and that's where you want to be, we're still going to have our live stream," Henry said.

News 10 did receive a statement from Indiana's Catholic bishops. The five Catholic dioceses of the Province of Indianapolis will begin resuming public liturgies by May 30. Plans are still in the works for when public masses resume and how to keep everyone safe. Local parishes are working on coordinating their efforts.

Online services

One lesson that area churches have taken away from the pandemic is the reach of online ministry.

Several area churches have reported that they will continue offering online services beyond the pandemic.

Reverend Clark Cowden is the pastor at Northside Community United Methodist Church and Emmanuel United Methodist Church in West Terre Haute.

He says online services have allowed his churches to reach folks beyond the local community.

"I think a lot of churches were slow to do ministry online, but I think it's here to stay. I think it's going to be an important part of our future. We're going to be doing that for the long term," Cowden described.

Cowden says his church has applied for a few grants to help purchase updated video and audio equipment.